Surety Market 2020: Insight on the Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry By American Financial Group, Inc., AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Chubb Limited, and Others

Market Overview

Global surety market at US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Surety Market are American Financial Group, Inc., AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Chubb Limited, CNA Financial Corporation, Crum & Forster, Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. , HCC Insurance Holdings, IFIC Surety Group ,Liberty Mutual Insurance Company , The Travelers Indemnity Company And Others

Strategic Insights

The market cycles for surety and construction have been stable, resulting in increased competition. With the falling oil & gas prices, the current market scenario requires diligence as well as constant high underwriting standards. Terms and conditions related to underwriting are loosening as surety players are fiercely endeavoring to grow market share. Some of the key developments noticed in the surety market are listed below:

2018: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with Evergreen Parent, L.P., under this agreement Evergreen parent will acquire approximately 45% of the Company’s shares of common stock.

2018: American Financial Group announced entering into an agreement to acquire ABA Insurance Services Inc. for approximately US$ 28 Mn. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the position of the company in the market.

2018: Chubb Limited entered into an agreement with Citibanamex which is a subsidiary of Citi Bank to market Chubb’s products through its branches and other marketing channels. Citibanamex also agreed to market surety products to Citibanamex commercial customers.

Market segmentations:

By Bond Type (Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, and Court Surety Bond)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

