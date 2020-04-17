Tennis Racquet Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Racquet market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Racquet business, shared in Chapter 3.
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.
The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.
In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wilson
Babolat
Prince
Head
YONEX
Tecnifibre
Dunlop
Volkl
Slazenger
TELOON
ProKennex
PowerAngle
Gamma
PACIFIC
Qiangli
Solinco
One Strings
Bonny
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Tennis Racquet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tennis Racquet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Tennis Racquet Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tennis Racquet Segment by Type
2.2.1 Graphite
2.2.2 Boron and Kevlar
2.2.3 Aluminum
2.2.4 Woodies
2.3 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Tennis Racquet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Tennis Racquet Segment by Application
2.4.1 Professional Tennis Players
2.4.2 Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
2.4.3 Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
2.5 Tennis Racquet Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Tennis Racquet Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Tennis Racquet Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Tennis Racquet by Players
3.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Tennis Racquet Sal
Continued….
