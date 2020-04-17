Tennis Racquet Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Racquet market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Racquet business, shared in Chapter 3.

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Tennis Racquet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Segmentation by application:

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Racquet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

