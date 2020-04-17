The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Electric Boats Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2027

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Electric Boats market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Electric Boats market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Electric Boats market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Electric Boats market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Electric Boats market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Electric Boats market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Electric Boats market during the assessment period.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Electric Boats market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

the demand for electric boats for tourism and recreational purposes.

Of late, solar hybrid electric boats are gaining popularity across the globe, owing to their environment friendly characteristics. Lithium Ion technology is also evolving in the global market. With numerous disadvantages associated with lead acid batteries, the demand for a better propulsion technology has led to the introduction of lithium ion batteries. These factors are expected to augment demand and sales of electric boats in the coming years.

Inherent advantages of electric boats to spur adoption in the global market

Electric boats – especially the pure electric category – are zero emission vehicles that are fuelled by electric power from large capacity batteries. Pure electric boats are being widely preferred in most of the countries due to their inherent capability to reduce pollution. On the other hand, hybrid boats incorporate a combination of power in the form of electricity and fuel from the diesel engine to drive propulsion. Hybrid boats are extremely fuel efficient and emit lower greenhouse gases than conventional boats. These advantages of electric boats are fuelling demand in the global market.

Performance analysis of the pure electric and hybrid boats categories reveals increased market acceptance

Of the two main types of electric boats, pure electric boats are expected to hold a large share of more than 85% in the global market through 2028. In terms of demand and growth rate, pure electric boats are expected to outshine hybrid boats in the coming decade. Growing consumer awareness of the need for eco-friendly transportation options is a key driver of growth in demand for electric boats. However, it will take a certain number of years before electric boats will be accepted as mainstream water transportation vehicles for purposes of recreation and other activities.

