The impact of the coronavirus on the Painting Masking Tapes Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2030

The impact of the coronavirus on the Painting Masking Tapes Market

The latest study on the Painting Masking Tapes market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Painting Masking Tapes market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Painting Masking Tapes market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Painting Masking Tapes market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Painting Masking Tapes market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Painting Masking Tapes Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Painting Masking Tapes market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Painting Masking Tapes market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Dynamics

The world painting masking tapes market is prophesied to fairly rely on the popularity and applications of backing materials and adhesives used. For instance, some manufacturers would want to use paper backings such as filmic, flatback, or creped while others may employ foam or plastic, depending on the demand of end users. Such characteristics of painting masking tapes are studied to be influenced by the temperature at which they cure or dry, coating or paint system, and nature of application.

One of the primarily used adhesives could be rubber-based; however, silicone-based adhesives could be required if temperature reaches more than a 160°C. Having that said, temperature resistance may not be a prerequisite for sandblasting and other masking applications. Sometimes, a thick, strong backing could prove to be vital for resistance to an abrasive under high pressure. The success of painting masking tapes is projected to also depend on their ability to leave no residue, allow clean removal, and cause no damage to the substrate.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Segmentation

The international painting masking tapes market is envisaged to be segregated as per backing material, end use, and adhesive type. In terms of backing material, the market could see a classification into foam, paper, plastic, and others. Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to outperform all others in the category with a larger revenue share. It could grow at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2022.

By end use, there could be vital segments such as automotive, building and construction, aerospace, and general industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) activities taking shape in the international painting masking tapes market. By type of adhesive, the market could be divided into silicon-based, acrylic-based, and rubber-based adhesives.

Regionally, North America dominated the international painting masking tapes market on the basis of revenue. However, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prognosticated to earn a greater share of US$0.9 bn by the end of 2022. The market could also witness a segmentation into Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, and Europe.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Competition

In view of competition, leading companies such as 3M Company, Berry Global, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., and Advance Tapes International Ltd. could make their mark in the worldwide painting masking tapes market.

COVID-19 Impact on Painting Masking Tapes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Painting Masking Tapes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Painting Masking Tapes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

