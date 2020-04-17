Tortilla Market Growth Prospects, Future Scenario and Key Vendors by: GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory

The tortilla market accounted for US$ 37,865.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 59,444.8 Mn by 2027.



The Tortilla Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Tortilla market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007757/

Company Profiles

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V

PepsiCo Inc.

Easy Foods Inc.

La Tortilla Factory

Liven, S.A.

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Catallia Mexican Foods

Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc.

Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc.

Azteca Foods, Inc.

On the basis of product type, the tortilla market is categorized into tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas and others. In 2018, the flour tortilla leads the global tortilla market. Flour tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos. They are used in various dishes such as fajitas, big burritos and chimichangas and many others. The flour tortillas are easier and softer to roll and thus find wide applications in commercial kitchens and household. Flour tortillas are available in multiple flavors, taste, types etc. in the retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, food joints, etc. Growing use by households & commercial kitchens has driven the growth of this segment in recent years.

North America tortilla market was the largest market in 2018 with a share of 66.5%. With the increasing number of working population there is huge requirement of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food items, which has increased the demand for tortillas in the US, Canada, and Mexico, which is further driving the growth of this market. Also, consumer’s awareness towards nutritious food is further propelling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for tortilla and tortilla products such as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, and corn tortillas. Apart from this, companies like GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., and La Tortilla Factory, among others have been implementing various strategies such as product launches and expansion which has helped to drive the tortilla market growth.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Tortilla Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Tortilla market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Tortilla Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007757/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/