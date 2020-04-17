US Electronic Security Systems Market Growth Prospects by 2027 – TOP Vendors

The is anticipated to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period, mainly due to a large number of vendors coming forward and offering electronic security systems to the federal, state and local government agencies throughout the US. The leading players are involved in designing, developing, installation, and maintenance of technically complex integrated electronic security systems for federal government customers. There are number of agencies and associations in the United States working for the development of security systems, such as, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Human Services, US States Security Licensing Guide, Department of Energy, National Security Agency (NSA), General Services Administration (GSA), and Electronic Security Association (ESA), among others.

The electronic security systems market players are experiencing significant demand for their products and solutions in recent years as the buyer’s base is at a constant rise. The buyers of electronic security systems include the Federal Government verticals. The demand for electronic security systems differs among end-users; for instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demands for access control systems such as biometrics systems, network management support service; intrusion detection system among other. Alike to DHS, the Department of Defense (DoD) also demands biometrics and intrusion detection, the DoD also procures card readers, video surveillance systems, electronic locks. On the other hand, the Department of Transportation (DoT) majorly adopts smart card readers and video surveillance cameras. The mixed demand for different system types is throttling the growth of the electronic security systems market. Pertaining to the factors as mentioned above, the bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period.

Strategic Insights Mergers and acquisition and acquiring contracts are the two most prominent strategies adopted by companies to enhance the product portfolio and meet the growing demand. The players present in the electronic security systems market also adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base in the US and worldwide, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. US Electronic security systems Market, by Product Type Video Surveillance Systems Camera Video Management IP Video Recording

Alarming Systems Monitoring System Intrusion Detection System Perimeter Alarm System

Access Control System Card Reader Biometrics Electronic Systems

US Electronic security systems Market, by Component Camera

Monitor

Storage Devices

Software PSIM Identity Management

Electronic security systems Market – Company Profiles ADT

BAE Systems

Evergreen Fire and Security

Honeywell International Inc.

Surveillance Secure Inc.

Integrated Security Technologies

Johnson Controls

KBR Inc.

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LVW Electronics

MC Dean Inc.

Mantech International Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orion Security Systems

Parsons Corporation

Securitas Electronic Security, Incorporated.

Science Application International Corporation

Security Hunter

Serco Inc.

Siemens

Split Pine Technologies, Inc.

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions

Xator Corporation

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials.

