Web Application Firewall Industry 2020: Market Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

Web Application Firewall Market includes by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others) lack of skilled professionals is considered as one of the major challenge for web application firewall market.

Regardless of the challenge, increased spending on security programs will further grow the web application firewall market in the forecast period

A web application firewall screens, monitors, and blocks http traffic to and from a web application. Rising market for cloud based solutions, rigorous industry standards and regulations are the major driving factors for global web application firewall market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Akamai Technologies, Inc.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• F5 Networks, Inc.

• Imperva, Inc.

• Fortinet, Inc.

• Applicure Technologies Ltd..

Report Covers Market Segment by Types:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Web Application Firewall Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, therapy, type of cancer, end user and market size and their forecast from 2015-2026.

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, therapy, type of cancer, end user and options with qualitative and quantitative information and fact .

Target Audience:

• Web Application Firewall providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the

Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Component Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Web Application Firewall Market — Industry Outlook

4 Web Application Firewall Market By End User

5 Web Application Firewall Market Type

6 Web Application Firewall Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

