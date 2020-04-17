Wet Pet Food Market 2020-2027 | Estimated By Top Key Players – Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw

Wet pet food market accounted for US$ 22,218.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027.

The Wet Pet Food Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Wet Pet Food market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

On the basis of product, the wet pet food market is categorized into dog food, cat food and others. In 2018, dog food led the global wet pet food market. Dogs are among the most preferred pets across the world. They require proper nutrition at every stage of their life. Therefore, a complete diet program with an adequate combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, and water is crucial to maintain healthy body weight. Wet pet food contains a higher amount of aforementioned nutrients, and thus, dog owners prefer buying wet pet food. Wet food helps dogs fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. Moreover, it is imperative to focus on providing pets with nutrient-rich food in their early stages of life to enhance organ development and growth. Benefits offered by wet pet food is attracting dog owners which is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

North America wet pet food market was the largest market in 2018 with a share of 40.0%. Wet pet food is composed of plant and animal-derived substances. It is a mixture of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other nutrients, which are considered essential for the growth of animals. North American comprises several developing economies including the US, Canada, Mexico among others. With an increasing focus towards pet humanization, the demand for pet foods and products in the region has increased substantially. The growing concern towards maintaining health of pets with the rapid rise in the pet population and surging product innovations are some factors that are leading to an increase in demand for wet pet food in the North American countries. Manufacturers such as Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, are coming up with premium pet food products with a focus towards safety, quality, and ingredient source of pet food. Rising digital media and the expansion of business models are providing an opportunity to promote the consumption of wet pet foods.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Wet Pet Food Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Wet Pet Food market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Wet Pet Food Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

