World coronavirus Dispatch: Industrial Packaging Market Go Advanced and Next Generation

The latest study on the Industrial Packaging market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Industrial Packaging market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Industrial Packaging market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Industrial Packaging market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Industrial Packaging market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Industrial Packaging market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Industrial Packaging market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

manufacturers and food-grade ingredient manufacturers to use these containers. Furthermore, international trade is projected to remain positive for the next five years. It is evident that there will be a significant demand for industrial packaging products across the Middle East & Africa region.

The focus on non-oil economy by Middle Eastern governments is expected to benefit the MENA industrial packaging market

The economics in the MENA region have been traditionally focussed around the oil and gas exploration sector. However, over the years, there has been a gradual shift in the economic focus of the countries in this region towards non-oil based industrial activities. Crude oil is rated dynamic in nature and economic over dependency on this sector can affect the stability of this region. Moreover, oil is an exhaustible resource; thus new business verticals need to be developed as the oil and gas industry dwindles. As compared to other regions, non-oil goods and services play a much smaller role in the MENA region. Yet, exports and especially non-oil exports are estimated to play a key role in developing the robust and inclusive growth model to secure the economic future of the MENA region. End-use industries such as plastics and rubber, automotive, electronics and agriculture are anticipated to show an incremental growth in this region during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for industrial packaging is predicted to witness a sharp increase leading to the growth of the industrial packaging market in the MENA region.

Stringent environmental rules and regulations may restrict the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market

Governments across the world are imposing stringent rules and regulations on the use of plastic that has an adverse impact on the environment. Plastics are derived from natural gas, chemicals and petroleum products, which are all non-renewable resources, and are further processed using techniques that ultimately harm the environment. Producers of plastics often dump toxic wastes in the land, air and water and such harmful toxic wastes get embedded in the food chain, leading to harmful effects on the entire ecosystem. Moreover, rising demand for synthetic plastics is harmful for the environment as it is non-biodegradable, which is a matter of concern for local and international governments. Plastic producers are working on modifying their manufacturing processes taking all such factors into consideration so as to minimise their environmental impact. These factors may restrict the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market over the assessment period.

MENA Industrial Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

More than 50% of the industrial packaging market in MENA region is composed of plastics. This segment is expected to gain 180 basis points during the forecast period due to growing industrialisation and manufacturers’ inclination toward this material

The metal packaging segment is likely to lose 190 basis points by the end of the forecast period

The plastic segment and paper & paperboard segment is expected to witness an above average Y-o-Y growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% each during the forecast period

The fibre & wood segment is likely to demonstrate a below average Y-o-Y growth rate from 4.8% in 2015 to 3.3% in 2024, and the metal segment from 4.4% in 2015 to 4.5% in 2024

The plastic segment is anticipated to account for 52.9% share of the global industrial packaging market in 2016, and is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR and market share in the industrial packaging market by the end of 2024

The GCC market for industrial packaging will witness healthy growth of 1.6X by the end of the forecast period

The global industrial packaging market that earlier saw evolution and growth in the North America & European markets, is now gaining substantial footprint into the MENA market. With a boom in the manufacturing sector, the demand for cost-effective, lightweight and convenient industrial packaging solutions comprising plastic is on the high; consequently, the plastic segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive market segment over the forecast period across the MENA region. Oil & gas exploration is rampant in the GCC region. Also, chemical companies that significantly contribute to the GDP of the MENA region are willing to invest in the manufacturing of industrial packaging products such as Drums & IBCs for storage of oil & lubricant as well as petrochemical products. The GCC market for industrial packaging will witness healthy growth of 1.6X by the end of the forecast period, at the backdrop of a growing industrial sector. The market will also witness additional growth prospects due to affordable flexible packaging solutions being available to product manufacturers in large quantities.

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Packaging Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Which company is expected to dominate the Industrial Packaging market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Industrial Packaging market? Which application of the Industrial Packaging is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Industrial Packaging market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

