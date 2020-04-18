Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Agricultural & Forestry Tires Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2045

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitas Tires North America Inc.

Titan International

Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas Inc.

Apollo Vredestein

Pirelli & C

Alliance Tire Group

Bridgestone Europe

Michelin

BRISA Bridgestone Sabanci Tire Manufacturing and Trading

Armour Tires (Xuzhou Xugong Tyres)

Carlisle Companies

Balkrishna Industries

Continental

Goodyear

Kleber

Firestone

BKT Tires USA Inc.

TBC Corp.

Carlisle Companies Incorp.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA

Harvest King Tires

McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.

Cooper Tire

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Segment by Application

Tractors

Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Trailers

Compact line

Others (Row-crop, Floatation, Free Rolling, Forestry, Tractor Pulling)

