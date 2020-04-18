Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Crude Oil Carriers Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2024

The latest study on the Crude Oil Carriers market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Crude Oil Carriers market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Crude Oil Carriers market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Crude Oil Carriers market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Crude Oil Carriers market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Crude Oil Carriers Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Crude Oil Carriers market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Crude Oil Carriers market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

major players in the global crude oil carriers market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the crude oil shipping business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global crude oil shipping market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crude oil carriers market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the crude oil shipping business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are declining crude oil prices proving to be beneficial for the crude oil carriers market and world economy influencing the demand for crude oil transportation. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the crude oil carriers market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the crude oil carriers market in different regions. The parameters include shipping costs, government policies, crude oil demand, and applications such as automobile.

Shipping of petroleum liquids such as crude oil comprises many different operations, each of which signifies a potential source of evaporation loss. Crude oil is transported from production facilities to refineries by crude oil carriers, rail tank cars, barges, pipelines, and tank trucks. Coastal tank vessel trades are functioned by crude carriers, tank barges, and product tankers. Crude carriers serve the West Alaska coast crude oil trades. Crude oil carriers are generally referred to as oil tankers, which transport crude oil from one location to another.

The crude oil carriers market was segmented on the basis of vessel type (VLCC/ULCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax). The crude oil carriers market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the crude oil carriers market. Key players in the crude oil carriers market include AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC), Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Euronav, Frontline Ltd., Maran Tankers Management Inc., National Iranian Tanker Company, NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd., OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C., Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Sovcomflot Group, and Teekay Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Vessel Type

VLCC/ULCC

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Greece Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Singapore Japan Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Iran Saudi Arabia Others



COVID-19 Impact on Crude Oil Carriers Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Crude Oil Carriers market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Crude Oil Carriers market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Crude Oil Carriers market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Crude Oil Carriers market? Which application of the Crude Oil Carriers is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Crude Oil Carriers market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Crude Oil Carriers market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Crude Oil Carriers market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Crude Oil Carriers

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Crude Oil Carriers market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Crude Oil Carriers market in different regions

