Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Rotary Pumps Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2024

The presented market report on the global Rotary Pumps market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Rotary Pumps market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Rotary Pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Rotary Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Rotary Pumps market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Rotary Pumps market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Rotary Pumps Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Rotary Pumps market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Rotary Pumps market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

competitive landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The Fact.MR report on rotary pumps market enlists leading stakeholders in the market to provide insightful information about recent developments in the strategies of leading players in the rotary pumps market. The report features comprehensive information, including intensity mapping, key developments, key financials, SWOT analysis, global manufacturing facilities, and market share analysis about each manufacturer of rotary pumps market featured in the report.

The leading players in the rotary pumps market that have been mentioned in the report include Xylem, Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, HMS Group, Pentair Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., Dover Corporation, Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver, Inc., IDEX Corporation, ITT, Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc.

A leading manufacturer in the rotary pumps market – Xylem recently announced that it has been working in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia to provide advanced water pumping solutions that can help the government to deal with water challenges and water security in Ethiopia.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., leading provider of flow control and compression equipment, recently acquired DV Systems – a Canadian manufacturer of compressed air solutions, to leverage its core technologies to enter new markets in coming future. The company also acquired Runtech Systems, earlier this year, which is a leading player in the pulp & paper industry, for around US$ 93 million. With this acquisition, the company is aiming to foray into the leading application industries of rotary pumps in the upcoming years.

ITT Inc.'s ITT Bornemann, another leading manufacturer in the rotary pumps market, recently launched the SLW Series – a hermetically-sealed twin screw pumps that are mainly suitable for oil & gas, chemical, power generation, shipbuilding, tank storage, and general industrial markets.

Other players in the rotary pumps market, including Alfa Laval, are majorly focusing on adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance operational efficiency of rotary pumps to capture more lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Note: For full coverage of the competitive landscape

Definition

Rotary pumps are also known as positive displacement pumps that consist of vanes attached to a rotor, which are used to displace liquid with each revolution of the rotary pump. Rotary pumps are commonly used various industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, mining, manufacturing, construction, chemical, and pharmaceuticals.

The Fact.MR report on rotary pumps market provides readers with imperative market insights about growth prospects, potential opportunities, and recent trends in applications of rotary pumps market. The report presents exclusive and unbiased conclusions, both in qualitative and quantitative format, about future growth of the rotary pumps market. The report on rotary pumps market is comprehensible as it is broadly segmented into various sub-categories, which can help readers to understand detailed insights on which segment are winning and which are losing. Thereby the report provides detailed information about growth of the rotary pumps market a seamless way.

Market Breakdown

In order to provide all the important insights and detailed information about the rotary pumps market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides the rotary pumps market into its five broad sub-segments – rotary pump capacity, product types, applications, rotary pump characteristics, and regions.

Based on the rotary pump capacity, rotary pumps market is segmented into three main types – small, medium, and high. Based on the product types, the rotary pumps market is divided into following sub-segments – gear, vane, screw, lobe, progressive cavity pumps, piston, and peristaltic rotary pumps.

According to its applications, rotary pumps market is broadly segmented into following categories – oil, gas & refining, chemical, general industry, power generation, and water & wastewater. The oil, gas & refining segment is further divided into three broad sub-segments – oil & gas onshore, oil & gas offshore, and oil refining. The chemical segment is further divided into basic and downstream. The general industry segment is further classified into pulp & paper, metal manufacturing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, mining, harbor, docks, & canals, building services/industrial building, construction dewatering, domestic/residential building, packaging machinery, textile machinery, woodworking machinery, and other construction & machinery equipment. The power generation segment is further classified into coal oil, combined cycle gas, hydroelectric, and nuclear. The water & wastewater segment is further divided into industrial and municipal.

According to the characteristics of rotary pumps, the rotary pumps market is segmented into three categories – standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pumps. Based on regions, the rotary pumps market is segmented into six main geographical regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The report on rotary pumps market answers important, market-related questions for new manufacturers of rotary pumps market, which can help them to adopt appropriate business strategies and establish a stronger presence in the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about growth prospects of the rotary pumps market, which includes information about the imperative micro and macroeconomic factors triggering or hampering demand for rotary pumps market.

Some the questions answered in the rotary pumps market report include

Which is the biggest factor to boost the adoption of rotary pumps in the power generation industry, in the coming future?

What are the risks that manufacturers and suppliers of rotary pumps market must be careful about while focusing on the rotary pump applications in oil & gas industry?

Why is the APAC market generating the most lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the rotary pumps market?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading manufacturers of rotary pumps market?

How are the leading manufacturers of rotary pumps market establishing a stronger presence in emerging economies?

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report helps readers in understanding the critical information on applications of rotary pumps market along with unique conclusions about the market growth. Detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the rotary pumps market are conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. It helps them to reach the nearly accurate qualitative and quantitative information about how the demand for rotary pumps market will increase or decrease.

Secondary research on use of rotary pumps market helps analysts to understand the industry-validated facts and to predict the growth prospects of the rotary pumps market. This is followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders and industry experts, such as manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and distributors of rotary pumps market are interviewed to acquire comprehensive data about the use of rotary pumps market. The reliability and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how demand for rotary pumps market will grow during 2018-2028, is assured.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Rotary Pumps market segments are included in the report.

