Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thin Client 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

COVID-19 Impact on Thin Client Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Thin Client market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Thin Client market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Competitive Dynamics
Samsung Electronics, NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd., are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, and recent developments along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiles.
The thin client market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation:Global Thin Client Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Mobile based
- Desktop Based
- Services
By Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End-use
- Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Education
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others (Oil & Gas)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the thin client market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
