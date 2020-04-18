Advanced Wound Care Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market Upto 2025

According to a new market research study titled “Advanced Wound Care Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Wound Type and End User, the global advanced wound care market is expected to reach US$ 11,564.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017″. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global advanced wound care market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global advanced wound care market, based on the product was segmented into dressings, advanced wound devices, and advanced wound bioactives. In 2017, the dressings segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The dressings led the market in 2017, contributing for the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

This segment is also expected to dominate due to the increased demand for dressings and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years since the dressings provide better healing properties. Advanced wound care treatments revolve around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound room to breathe.

The market for advanced wound care is expected to grow due to increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds, technological advancement in advanced wound care products and increasing rise in the geriatric population are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

