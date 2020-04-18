AI in Medical Imaging Market In-Depth Industry Analysis Report On Dominated Players General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic, EchoNous, Inc.,and Others

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this AI in Medical Imaging market report. This market report encompasses thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. AI in Medical Imaging market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers.

This AI in Medical Imaging report is a well-known source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The geometric data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. This AI in Medical Imaging market report can be relied upon for sure when thinking about key business decisions.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in medical imaging allows to capture the part of the body and it visualizes the affected areas and assists in the treatments.

Key Competitors In AI in Medical Imaging Market are General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic, EchoNous, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Systems and Services & Software),

By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Musculoskeletal, and Others),

By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Centers),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

