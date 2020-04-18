Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1637536/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market

Leading players of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market.

The major players that are operating in the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market are: Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao, Rusal, Rio Tinto, Nanshan Light Alloy, Ahresty, Wanji, Handtmann, Kumz, MCI

Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Product Type: Rod, Plate, Others

Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Application: Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market

Highlighting important trends of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1637536/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market

Table Of Content

1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Product Overview

1.2 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rod

1.2.2 Plate

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Industry

1.5.1.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

4.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Rail Transit

4.1.4 Machinery and Equipment

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by Application

5 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Business

10.1 Alcoa

10.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Alcoa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Alcoa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.2 Chalco

10.2.1 Chalco Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Chalco Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Alcoa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.2.5 Chalco Recent Development

10.3 Yinhai Aluminum

10.3.1 Yinhai Aluminum Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yinhai Aluminum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.3.5 Yinhai Aluminum Recent Development

10.4 Yunnan Aluminum

10.4.1 Yunnan Aluminum Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yunnan Aluminum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yunnan Aluminum Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yunnan Aluminum Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.4.5 Yunnan Aluminum Recent Development

10.5 China Hongqiao

10.5.1 China Hongqiao Corporation Information

10.5.2 China Hongqiao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 China Hongqiao Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 China Hongqiao Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.5.5 China Hongqiao Recent Development

10.6 Rusal

10.6.1 Rusal Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rusal Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rusal Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.6.5 Rusal Recent Development

10.7 Rio Tinto

10.7.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rio Tinto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Rio Tinto Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rio Tinto Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.7.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

10.8 Nanshan Light Alloy

10.8.1 Nanshan Light Alloy Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nanshan Light Alloy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nanshan Light Alloy Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nanshan Light Alloy Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.8.5 Nanshan Light Alloy Recent Development

10.9 Ahresty

10.9.1 Ahresty Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ahresty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Ahresty Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ahresty Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.9.5 Ahresty Recent Development

10.10 Wanji

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wanji Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wanji Recent Development

10.11 Handtmann

10.11.1 Handtmann Corporation Information

10.11.2 Handtmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Handtmann Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Handtmann Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.11.5 Handtmann Recent Development

10.12 Kumz

10.12.1 Kumz Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kumz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kumz Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kumz Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.12.5 Kumz Recent Development

10.13 MCI

10.13.1 MCI Corporation Information

10.13.2 MCI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 MCI Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 MCI Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Products Offered

10.13.5 MCI Recent Development

11 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.