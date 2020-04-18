Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market 2020 Strategic Assessments – Google, IBM, Pearson, Microsoft, AWS, Nuance, Cognizant, Metacog, Quantum Adaptive Learning

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market to Grow, At A CAGR Of Slightly Above 40.01% Between 2019 And 2025. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative region for AI in education market, estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of over 50.01%.

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.

The increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology are expected to drive the growth of the AI in education market.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Google, IBM, Pearson, Microsoft, AWS, Nuance, Cognizant, Metacog, Quantum Adaptive Learning, Querium, Third Space Learning, Aleks, Blackboard, BridgeU, Carnegie Learning, Century, Cognii, DreamBox Learning, Elemental Path and Other.

Furthermore, researchers throw light on some significant key points which are driving the functional and financial flow of the Global market. In addition to this, it highlights different resources within the businesses and how those resources have been applied for achieving the outcomes in the businesses. To enlarge the businesses rapidly, it concentrates on various approaches for exploring Global opportunities.

Market analysis by product type

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Market analysis by Applications/End Users

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

This research report also presents some significant practical oriented case studies which help to understand the subject matter clearly. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective infographics whenever necessary. It helps to gain stability in the businesses as well as to make the rapid developments to achieve a notable remark in the Global market space.

