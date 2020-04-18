Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market.

Leading players of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market.

The major players that are operating in the global Automatic Transfer Switches market are: GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power Systems

Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market by Product Type: Open transition, Closed transition, Static transfer switch (STS), Others

Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market by Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Automatic Transfer Switches market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market

Highlighting important trends of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Automatic Transfer Switches market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automatic Transfer Switches market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Open transition

1.2.2 Closed transition

1.2.3 Static transfer switch (STS)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Transfer Switches Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Transfer Switches Industry

1.5.1.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automatic Transfer Switches Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Transfer Switches Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Transfer Switches Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Transfer Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Transfer Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Transfer Switches Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Transfer Switches as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Transfer Switches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Transfer Switches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

4.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Residential

4.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches by Application

5 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Transfer Switches Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GE Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Development

10.2 Eaton

10.2.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.2.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Eaton Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.2.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.3 Cummins

10.3.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cummins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cummins Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cummins Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.3.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.4 KOHLER

10.4.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

10.4.2 KOHLER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 KOHLER Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KOHLER Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.4.5 KOHLER Recent Development

10.5 ABB

10.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ABB Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ABB Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.5.5 ABB Recent Development

10.6 Briggs & Stratton

10.6.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.6.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

10.7 Vertiv

10.7.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vertiv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Vertiv Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Vertiv Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.7.5 Vertiv Recent Development

10.8 GENERAC

10.8.1 GENERAC Corporation Information

10.8.2 GENERAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 GENERAC Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 GENERAC Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.8.5 GENERAC Recent Development

10.9 Socomec

10.9.1 Socomec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Socomec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Socomec Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Socomec Automatic Transfer Switches Products Offered

10.9.5 Socomec Recent Development

10.10 Thomson Power Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automatic Transfer Switches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Thomson Power Systems Automatic Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Thomson Power Systems Recent Development

11 Automatic Transfer Switches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Transfer Switches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Transfer Switches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

