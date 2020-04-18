Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market size Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2027

The “Global Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, system type, design, components, operating mode, application and geography. The global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) is a four wheeled vehicle, where all the four wheel receives equal torque especially while turning by providing the vehicle more grip and power. The 4WD system have become popular in many luxury sedans and sports car.

The main factors that help in surging the growth of this market include increased sales of utility and light commercial vehicles along with it OEMs are also offering 4WD as an option in these vehicles to attract more people whereas increasing overall vehicle cost is one of the major challenge faced by this market. Development of intelligent torque vectoring for 4WD will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market based on type, system type, design, components, operating mode and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Some of the key players influencing the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Jtekt Corporation, American Axle Manufacturing, Eaton Corporation PLC, GKN PLC, Dana Holding Corporation and Oerlikon Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market- By Type

3.2.2 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market- By System Type

3.2.3 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market- By Design

4 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Forecast and Analysis

6 Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Type Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 4×4 Wheeled Drive Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 4×4 Wheeled Drive Market Forecast and Analysis

6.4 4×2 Wheeled Drive Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 4×2 Wheeled Drive Market Forecast and Analysis

