Bicycle Tire Market to represent a significant expansion at 7.0% CAGR by 2027

To aid consumer demand for safety and comfort riding, manufacturers are keen on developing lightweight, durable, and multi-application tires. According to market estimates, the global bicycle tire market is projected to reach US$ 9.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. The main reason cited for the increase in the bicycle tire market size is an expanding fleet of bicycles, increasing sporting activities, and more aftermarket sales. Additionally, based on the considerations outlined in the report, high consumer preference for electric bikes it leading to much higher growth potential for this segment as compared to other segments. As such, the global market for the electric type appears promising, with a CAGR of 9%, mainly driven by East Asia.

Increase in Use of Bicycles to Expand Need for Bicycle Tires

The global bicycle fleet has witnessed a significant rise over the past few years, owing to increasing traffic congestion coupled with rising fuel prices. Bicycle use for sporting activities as well as a sustainable transportation option has scaled up their production. This is subsequently resulting in the growth of the bicycle tire market. Persistent growth has been observed in the global e-bicycle fleet over the past five years. Recent increase in the number of cycling events coupled with rising number of cycling rental schemes is expected to drive the growth of the global bicycle market over the forecast period.

Significant Aftermarket Sales Opportunity to Drive Market Growth

There has been significant growth in racing and sporting activities in recent years; for example, events such as the Tour de France. In addition to that, the Olympics and other professional races compel manufacturers to come up with new types of tires, subsequently propelling market growth. Tires are one of the most important components in a bicycle, and the replacement rate of tires is also high due to continuous friction between the tire and road. Hence, the aftermarket for replacement is projected to remain healthy over the forecast period. Moreover, in developed nations, the ability to ride at faster speeds with comfort is estimated to drive the growth of the bicycle tires market in the near future.

Bicycle Tire Market – Competitive Landscape

With the emergence of composite material technology, OEMs are moving toward the production of lightweight and more durable tires. In terms of market structure, the bicycle tire market shows a perfect competitive scenario, with huge brands flooded in the marketplace. This can primarily be attributed to efforts being made by companies to meet the growing demand for bicycles in South Asia and Latin America where the fleet is expanding. With innovations such as green tires, manufacturers are determined to keep their competitive foot forward. Prominent players covered in the bicycle tire market report include The Continental Corporation, Ralson Limited, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (CST Tires) The Continental Corporation, Apollo Tyres Ltd., and others.

