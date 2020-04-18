Biomass Pellets Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026| Sinopeak, Aoke Ruifeng, ROSHT, Suji Energy-saving Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Biomass Pellets Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Biomass Pellets market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Biomass Pellets market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Biomass Pellets market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Biomass Pellets market.
Leading players of the global Biomass Pellets market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Biomass Pellets market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Biomass Pellets market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Biomass Pellets market.
The major players that are operating in the global Biomass Pellets market are: Sinopeak, Aoke Ruifeng, ROSHT, Suji Energy-saving Technology, TONGXIN, Senon Renewable Energy, Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings, KAIDI, SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY, HU ZHOU WEI GE, Devotion Corporation, YIHONG, Xinding BMF, JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY, GuangZhou HouMing, XINGLI, Shengchang Bioenergy, Sanmu Energy Development
Global Biomass Pellets Market by Product Type: Agricultural products, Forestry products, Domestic and municipal wastes, Energy crops
Global Biomass Pellets Market by Application: Woodies, Herbs, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Biomass Pellets market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Biomass Pellets market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Biomass Pellets market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Biomass Pellets market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Biomass Pellets market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Biomass Pellets market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Biomass Pellets market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Biomass Pellets market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Biomass Pellets market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Biomass Pellets Market Overview
1.1 Biomass Pellets Product Overview
1.2 Biomass Pellets Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Agricultural products
1.2.2 Forestry products
1.2.3 Domestic and municipal wastes
1.2.4 Energy crops
1.3 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Biomass Pellets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Biomass Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Biomass Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Biomass Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Biomass Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Biomass Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biomass Pellets Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biomass Pellets Industry
1.5.1.1 Biomass Pellets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Biomass Pellets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Biomass Pellets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Biomass Pellets Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Biomass Pellets Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Biomass Pellets Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Biomass Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biomass Pellets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Biomass Pellets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Biomass Pellets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biomass Pellets Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomass Pellets as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biomass Pellets Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Biomass Pellets Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Biomass Pellets Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Biomass Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Biomass Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Biomass Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Biomass Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Biomass Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Biomass Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Biomass Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Biomass Pellets by Application
4.1 Biomass Pellets Segment by Application
4.1.1 Woodies
4.1.2 Herbs
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Biomass Pellets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Biomass Pellets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Biomass Pellets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Biomass Pellets Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Biomass Pellets by Application
4.5.2 Europe Biomass Pellets by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Biomass Pellets by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets by Application
5 North America Biomass Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Biomass Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Biomass Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Biomass Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biomass Pellets Business
10.1 Sinopeak
10.1.1 Sinopeak Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sinopeak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Sinopeak Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Sinopeak Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.1.5 Sinopeak Recent Development
10.2 Aoke Ruifeng
10.2.1 Aoke Ruifeng Corporation Information
10.2.2 Aoke Ruifeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Aoke Ruifeng Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Sinopeak Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.2.5 Aoke Ruifeng Recent Development
10.3 ROSHT
10.3.1 ROSHT Corporation Information
10.3.2 ROSHT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ROSHT Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ROSHT Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.3.5 ROSHT Recent Development
10.4 Suji Energy-saving Technology
10.4.1 Suji Energy-saving Technology Corporation Information
10.4.2 Suji Energy-saving Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Suji Energy-saving Technology Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Suji Energy-saving Technology Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.4.5 Suji Energy-saving Technology Recent Development
10.5 TONGXIN
10.5.1 TONGXIN Corporation Information
10.5.2 TONGXIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 TONGXIN Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 TONGXIN Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.5.5 TONGXIN Recent Development
10.6 Senon Renewable Energy
10.6.1 Senon Renewable Energy Corporation Information
10.6.2 Senon Renewable Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Senon Renewable Energy Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Senon Renewable Energy Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.6.5 Senon Renewable Energy Recent Development
10.7 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings
10.7.1 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Corporation Information
10.7.2 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.7.5 Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Recent Development
10.8 KAIDI
10.8.1 KAIDI Corporation Information
10.8.2 KAIDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 KAIDI Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 KAIDI Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.8.5 KAIDI Recent Development
10.9 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY
10.9.1 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY Corporation Information
10.9.2 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.9.5 SUZHOU XI RUI NEW ENERGY Recent Development
10.10 HU ZHOU WEI GE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Biomass Pellets Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HU ZHOU WEI GE Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HU ZHOU WEI GE Recent Development
10.11 Devotion Corporation
10.11.1 Devotion Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Devotion Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Devotion Corporation Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Devotion Corporation Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.11.5 Devotion Corporation Recent Development
10.12 YIHONG
10.12.1 YIHONG Corporation Information
10.12.2 YIHONG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 YIHONG Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 YIHONG Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.12.5 YIHONG Recent Development
10.13 Xinding BMF
10.13.1 Xinding BMF Corporation Information
10.13.2 Xinding BMF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Xinding BMF Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Xinding BMF Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.13.5 Xinding BMF Recent Development
10.14 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY
10.14.1 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY Corporation Information
10.14.2 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.14.5 JIANGHE BIOMASS ENERGY Recent Development
10.15 GuangZhou HouMing
10.15.1 GuangZhou HouMing Corporation Information
10.15.2 GuangZhou HouMing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 GuangZhou HouMing Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 GuangZhou HouMing Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.15.5 GuangZhou HouMing Recent Development
10.16 XINGLI
10.16.1 XINGLI Corporation Information
10.16.2 XINGLI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 XINGLI Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 XINGLI Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.16.5 XINGLI Recent Development
10.17 Shengchang Bioenergy
10.17.1 Shengchang Bioenergy Corporation Information
10.17.2 Shengchang Bioenergy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Shengchang Bioenergy Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Shengchang Bioenergy Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.17.5 Shengchang Bioenergy Recent Development
10.18 Sanmu Energy Development
10.18.1 Sanmu Energy Development Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sanmu Energy Development Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sanmu Energy Development Biomass Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Sanmu Energy Development Biomass Pellets Products Offered
10.18.5 Sanmu Energy Development Recent Development
11 Biomass Pellets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Biomass Pellets Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Biomass Pellets Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
