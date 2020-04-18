Brushless Dc Motor Market Research 2020 – Competitive Insights: Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Shinano Kenshi, Maxon Motor

According to this study, the global Brushless Dc Motor market is valued at 10860 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 17640 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2026.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Shinano Kenshi, Maxon Motor, Johnson Electric, Portescap, Allied Motion, HyUnion Holding, Tsiny Motor, Topband, Constar, AMETEK, Fulling Motor, Telco, Amongst Others

Summary

Brushless DC Motor electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor. The global average price of Brushless DC Motors is stable from 2013 to 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years. Brushless DC Motors is widely used in HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor), ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor), Home Appliance. HDD is the largest application area with market share over 48%.

Segment by Type

12V

24V

Other

Segment by Application

HDD

ODD

Home Appliance

Other

Overview:

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Brushless Dc Motor Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Brushless Dc Motor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Brushless Dc Motor Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Brushless Dc Motor Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Brushless Dc Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

