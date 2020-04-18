Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Research Report 2020-2026 | BASF, Sintez-CIP, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien

Global Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Research Report 2020 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Carbonyl Iron Powder market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

According to this study, the global Carbonyl Iron Powder market is valued at 191.5 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 247.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2020-2026.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

BASF, Sintez-CIP, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien, Jiangxi Yuean, Shanxi Xinghua, Jiangyou Hebao, Jinchuan Group, CNPC Powder, Amongst Others

The leading players of Carbonyl Iron Powder industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Carbonyl Iron Powder players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Carbonyl iron is a highly pure iron, prepared by chemical decomposition of purified iron pentacarbonyl. It usually has the appearance of grey powder, composed of spherical micro-particles. Most of the impurities are carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen. The production process of carbonyl iron powder (CIP) was discovered by BASF in 1925. Currently, there are only a few countries that are able to produce carbonyl iron powders in the world, which mainly include Germany, China, America and Russia. According to the data, the carbonyl iron powder production in the world in 2016 was 22240 MT. Leading players in carbonyl iron powder (CIP) industry are BASF, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien and Sintez-CIP. Among them, BASF is the tycoon of CIP with 9416 MT capacity in 2016.

Segment by Type

Fe＜98%

Fe: 98-99%

Fe＞99%

Segment by Application

Powder Metallurgy

Electronics Industry

Diamond Tools

Military Industry

Food and Drug Industry

Others

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Carbonyl Iron Powder Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Carbonyl Iron Powder is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Carbonyl Iron Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Carbonyl Iron Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

