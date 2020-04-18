Clear Aligners Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 16.9% till 2027 with Major Vendors | by TIP

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Distribution Channels, and Age.’ The global clear aligners market is projected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The clear aligners market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007602/

The global clear aligners market, based on the type, was segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

The List of Companies:

3M Danaher Dentsply Sirona Institut Straumann AG Henry Schein, Inc. Align Technology, Inc. Great Lakes Dental Technologies SCHEU DENTAL GmbH TP Orthodontics, Inc. DynaFlex

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The clear aligners market based on type is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

The companies operating in the clear aligners market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007602/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]