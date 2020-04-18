Coal Tar Pitch Market Demand, Recent Trends and Forecast Analysis 2026| RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Coopers Creek, Tangent Rail

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Coal Tar Pitch market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Coal Tar Pitch market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Coal Tar Pitch market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Coal Tar Pitch market.
Leading players of the global Coal Tar Pitch market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Coal Tar Pitch market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Coal Tar Pitch market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Coal Tar Pitch market.
The major players that are operating in the global Coal Tar Pitch market are: RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Coopers Creek, Tangent Rail, Shanghai Baosteel, Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking, Jining Carbon, Shandong Gude Chemical, Lone Star Specialties, Baoshun, Shandong Weijiao, Xinnuolixing, Risun, Zhongyi
Global Coal Tar Pitch Market by Product Type: Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Others
Global Coal Tar Pitch Market by Application: Aluminum Industry, Graphite Electrodes, Roofing, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Coal Tar Pitch market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Coal Tar Pitch market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Coal Tar Pitch market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Coal Tar Pitch market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Coal Tar Pitch market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Coal Tar Pitch market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Coal Tar Pitch market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Coal Tar Pitch market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Coal Tar Pitch market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Coal Tar Pitch Market Overview
1.1 Coal Tar Pitch Product Overview
1.2 Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
1.2.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
1.2.3 Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Coal Tar Pitch Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Coal Tar Pitch Industry
1.5.1.1 Coal Tar Pitch Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Coal Tar Pitch Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Coal Tar Pitch Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Coal Tar Pitch Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Coal Tar Pitch Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Coal Tar Pitch Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Coal Tar Pitch Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Coal Tar Pitch as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coal Tar Pitch Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Coal Tar Pitch Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Coal Tar Pitch by Application
4.1 Coal Tar Pitch Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aluminum Industry
4.1.2 Graphite Electrodes
4.1.3 Roofing
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Coal Tar Pitch Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch by Application
4.5.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch by Application
5 North America Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coal Tar Pitch Business
10.1 RuTGERS
10.1.1 RuTGERS Corporation Information
10.1.2 RuTGERS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.1.5 RuTGERS Recent Development
10.2 JFE
10.2.1 JFE Corporation Information
10.2.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 JFE Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.2.5 JFE Recent Development
10.3 Koppers Industries
10.3.1 Koppers Industries Corporation Information
10.3.2 Koppers Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Koppers Industries Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Koppers Industries Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.3.5 Koppers Industries Recent Development
10.4 Coopers Creek
10.4.1 Coopers Creek Corporation Information
10.4.2 Coopers Creek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Coopers Creek Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Coopers Creek Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.4.5 Coopers Creek Recent Development
10.5 Tangent Rail
10.5.1 Tangent Rail Corporation Information
10.5.2 Tangent Rail Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Tangent Rail Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Tangent Rail Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.5.5 Tangent Rail Recent Development
10.6 Shanghai Baosteel
10.6.1 Shanghai Baosteel Corporation Information
10.6.2 Shanghai Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Shanghai Baosteel Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Shanghai Baosteel Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.6.5 Shanghai Baosteel Recent Development
10.7 Shanxi Coking
10.7.1 Shanxi Coking Corporation Information
10.7.2 Shanxi Coking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Shanxi Coking Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Shanxi Coking Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.7.5 Shanxi Coking Recent Development
10.8 Wugang Coking
10.8.1 Wugang Coking Corporation Information
10.8.2 Wugang Coking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Wugang Coking Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Wugang Coking Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.8.5 Wugang Coking Recent Development
10.9 Jining Carbon
10.9.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information
10.9.2 Jining Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Jining Carbon Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Jining Carbon Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.9.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development
10.10 Shandong Gude Chemical
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Coal Tar Pitch Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shandong Gude Chemical Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shandong Gude Chemical Recent Development
10.11 Lone Star Specialties
10.11.1 Lone Star Specialties Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lone Star Specialties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Lone Star Specialties Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Lone Star Specialties Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.11.5 Lone Star Specialties Recent Development
10.12 Baoshun
10.12.1 Baoshun Corporation Information
10.12.2 Baoshun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Baoshun Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Baoshun Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.12.5 Baoshun Recent Development
10.13 Shandong Weijiao
10.13.1 Shandong Weijiao Corporation Information
10.13.2 Shandong Weijiao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Shandong Weijiao Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Shandong Weijiao Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.13.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Development
10.14 Xinnuolixing
10.14.1 Xinnuolixing Corporation Information
10.14.2 Xinnuolixing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Xinnuolixing Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Xinnuolixing Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.14.5 Xinnuolixing Recent Development
10.15 Risun
10.15.1 Risun Corporation Information
10.15.2 Risun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Risun Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Risun Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.15.5 Risun Recent Development
10.16 Zhongyi
10.16.1 Zhongyi Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zhongyi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Zhongyi Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Zhongyi Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered
10.16.5 Zhongyi Recent Development
11 Coal Tar Pitch Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Coal Tar Pitch Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Coal Tar Pitch Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
