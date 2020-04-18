Coronary Stents Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Coronary Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Absorption Rate, by Material, and End-Users, the global coronary stents market was valued at US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the coronary stents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global coronary stents market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of surgical procedures. In the coming years, hospitals followed by cardiac centers & ambulatory surgical centers are likely to experience high demand for coronary stents.

Company Profiles :

Microport Scientific Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Biosensors International Groups, LTD

Stentys SA

Vascular Concepts

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & CO. KG

Among the coronary stents, the stents made up of cobalt, are in high demand by the doctors, followed by platinum. Furthermore, advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the coronary stents in terms of the safe products. And the technologically advanced and cost efficient stents are expected to be the driving factors for the coronary stents market.

The growing geriatric population and increasing number of diabetic patients are key factors for rise in the number of the heart disease cases. For instance, as per the the American Heart Association (AHA), the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from 46 million in 2016 to nearly 98 million by 2060.

The market for coronary stents is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Coronary stents is mature market in some of the region such as Japan, whereas, with some recent development in countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Taiwan, the demand for these devices is expected to upsurge in the coming years. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of industry players in India and Japan, funds and grants in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

