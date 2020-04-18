Coronavirus’ business impact: Offsite Medical Case Management Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2028

COVID-19 Impact on Offsite Medical Case Management Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Offsite Medical Case Management market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Offsite Medical Case Management market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The report profiles major players operating in the global offsite medical case management market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, service portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Players mentioned in the report are GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Service Type, 2016–2026 Web-based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Case Type, 2016–2026 Independent Medical Examinations Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Long-term Disability Short-term Disability Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by End-user, 2016–2026 Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings Long-term Care Centers Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Region, 2016–2026 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



