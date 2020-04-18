Coronavirus threat to global Automotive Battery Management System Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Automotive Battery Management System market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Automotive Battery Management System market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Automotive Battery Management System market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Automotive Battery Management System market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Automotive Battery Management System market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Automotive Battery Management System market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Automotive Battery Management System market during the assessment period.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Automotive Battery Management System market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

The use of automotive battery management system in E-bikes has been increasing. This segment is the second largest with respect to value. However, according to research, this it is expected to dominate the global market with a high volume. The E-bikes segment is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 19.7% during the period of assessment. In 2017, the value generated by E-bikes segment, with respect to adoption of battery management systems, was around US$ 370 Mn and is expected to reflect a more than 6x increase in value by the end of the year of assessment.

Passenger cars to largely contribute to the growth of the electric vehicles segment

Electric vehicles are further categorised into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Of these, passenger cars are expected to showcase increased adoption of automotive battery management system. The passenger car sub segment is projected to expand at a higher rate in the coming years and is expected to reflect high market value owing to growing sales of automotive battery management system for passenger cars. Passenger cars are of different types, namely, HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles), PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). The use of automotive battery management system in hybrid electric vehicles is significant. The HEV sub category is expected to reach an estimate of more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). Also, the battery electric vehicles segment is projected to expand at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period, thus spearheading the growth of the parent segment.

