COVID-19: Potential impact on Medical Tourism Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2029

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Tourism market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Tourism market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Malaysia medical tourism Market, By Procedure Type
- Cardio (Internal medicine)
- Angiogram
- Angioplasty
- ASD closure
- Atherectomy
- Pacemakers
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Watchmen device implants
- Cardio (Internal medicine) consultation
- Others
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Heart Valve Replacement
- Coronary artery bypass
- Heart transplant
- Stenting
- Cardiothoracic consultation
- Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)
- Oncology
- Bone Marrow Transplant
- Oncology consultation
- Other procedures
- Fertility treatments (IVF)
- Embryo Transplants
- Fertility treatments (IVF) consultation
- Other procedures
- Orthopedic treatment
- Arthroplasty
- Arthroscopy
- Fracture repair
- Hip replacement
- Internal fixations
- Knee replacement
- Physiotherapy
- Orthopedic consultation
- Dental treatment
- Dental Implants
- Dental treatment consultation
- Other procedures
- Ophthalmology
- Corneal Transplants
- Ophthalmology consultation
- Other procedures
- Aesthetics / Cosmetic Surgery
- Hair Transplants
- Breast Augmentation Procedures
- Rhinoplasty
- Face Lift
- Liposuction
- Tummy Tuck
- Aesthetics / Cosmetic consultation
- Other procedures
- Neurology
- Brain Surgery
- Neurology consultation
- Other procedures
- Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells)
- Stem Cell Transplant
- Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) consultation
- Other procedures
- Medical check – ups (Health screening)
- Others
- Kidney and Liver Transplants
- Other general consultation
- Other procedures
