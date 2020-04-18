COVID-19: Potential impact on Medical Tourism Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2029

Medical Tourism Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Medical Tourism Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Medical Tourism Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Medical Tourism by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Medical Tourism definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Tourism market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Tourism market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Malaysia medical tourism Market, By Procedure Type

Cardio (Internal medicine) Angiogram Angioplasty ASD closure Atherectomy Pacemakers Radiofrequency ablation Watchmen device implants Cardio (Internal medicine) consultation Others

Cardiothoracic Surgery Heart Valve Replacement Coronary artery bypass Heart transplant Stenting Cardiothoracic consultation Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)

Oncology Bone Marrow Transplant Oncology consultation Other procedures

Fertility treatments (IVF) Embryo Transplants Fertility treatments (IVF) consultation Other procedures

Orthopedic treatment Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Fracture repair Hip replacement Internal fixations Knee replacement Physiotherapy Orthopedic consultation

Dental treatment Dental Implants Dental treatment consultation Other procedures

Ophthalmology Corneal Transplants Ophthalmology consultation Other procedures

Aesthetics / Cosmetic Surgery Hair Transplants Breast Augmentation Procedures Rhinoplasty Face Lift Liposuction Tummy Tuck Aesthetics / Cosmetic consultation Other procedures

Neurology Brain Surgery Neurology consultation Other procedures

Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) Stem Cell Transplant Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) consultation Other procedures

Medical check – ups (Health screening)

Others Kidney and Liver Transplants Other general consultation Other procedures



