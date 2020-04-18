COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Air Transport MRO Market Development Analysis, Share and Recent Trends By 2029

The global Air Transport MRO market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Air Transport MRO market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Air Transport MRO market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Air Transport MRO market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Air Transport MRO market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

On the basis of Application, the global air transport MRO market can be segmented into airframe, engine, component and line. Engine segment is expected to account for 39.2% volume share in 2018. On the basis of aircraft type, the global Air Transport MRO market can be segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Jet and TurboProp. Narrow body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the air transport MRO market over the forecast period and account for over 52.8% value share in 2018. High growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to the huge existing fleet size of narrow body aircrafts.

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the air transport MRO market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global Air Transport MRO market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America Air Transport MRO market accounts for a major value share and is projected to retain its dominance in the global air transport MRO market over the forecast period. The U.S. air transport MRO market is expected to account for 77% of market share in the North America market, by value, by the end of 2018, projecting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2028. Air Transport MRO in Canada is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 2,888.2 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Each market player encompassed in the Air Transport MRO market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Air Transport MRO market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Air Transport MRO Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Air Transport MRO market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Air Transport MRO market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

