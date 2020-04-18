Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2026| Fujifilm, AGFA, Kodak, Lucky Huaguang, Strong State

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market.

Leading players of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market.

The major players that are operating in the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market are: Fujifilm, AGFA, Kodak, Lucky Huaguang, Strong State, Huafeng, Xingraphics, Bocica, Presstek, Ronsein, Toray Waterless, Maxma Printing, Top High, Dongfang, FOP Group

Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market by Product Type: Thermal CTP Plate, UV-CTP Plates, Others

Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market by Application: Books, Magazines, Newspapers, Packaging, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market

Highlighting important trends of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Digital Offset Printing Plate market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Overview

1.1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Product Overview

1.2 Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermal CTP Plate

1.2.2 UV-CTP Plates

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Offset Printing Plate Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Offset Printing Plate Industry

1.5.1.1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Digital Offset Printing Plate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Digital Offset Printing Plate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Digital Offset Printing Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Digital Offset Printing Plate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Offset Printing Plate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Offset Printing Plate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Digital Offset Printing Plate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

4.1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Books

4.1.2 Magazines

4.1.3 Newspapers

4.1.4 Packaging

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Digital Offset Printing Plate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate by Application

5 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Offset Printing Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Digital Offset Printing Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Offset Printing Plate Business

10.1 Fujifilm

10.1.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Fujifilm Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Fujifilm Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.2 AGFA

10.2.1 AGFA Corporation Information

10.2.2 AGFA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 AGFA Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Fujifilm Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.2.5 AGFA Recent Development

10.3 Kodak

10.3.1 Kodak Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kodak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kodak Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kodak Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.3.5 Kodak Recent Development

10.4 Lucky Huaguang

10.4.1 Lucky Huaguang Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lucky Huaguang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lucky Huaguang Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lucky Huaguang Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.4.5 Lucky Huaguang Recent Development

10.5 Strong State

10.5.1 Strong State Corporation Information

10.5.2 Strong State Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Strong State Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Strong State Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.5.5 Strong State Recent Development

10.6 Huafeng

10.6.1 Huafeng Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huafeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Huafeng Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huafeng Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.6.5 Huafeng Recent Development

10.7 Xingraphics

10.7.1 Xingraphics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xingraphics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xingraphics Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xingraphics Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.7.5 Xingraphics Recent Development

10.8 Bocica

10.8.1 Bocica Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bocica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bocica Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bocica Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.8.5 Bocica Recent Development

10.9 Presstek

10.9.1 Presstek Corporation Information

10.9.2 Presstek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Presstek Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Presstek Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.9.5 Presstek Recent Development

10.10 Ronsein

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Digital Offset Printing Plate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ronsein Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ronsein Recent Development

10.11 Toray Waterless

10.11.1 Toray Waterless Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toray Waterless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Toray Waterless Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Toray Waterless Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.11.5 Toray Waterless Recent Development

10.12 Maxma Printing

10.12.1 Maxma Printing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Maxma Printing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Maxma Printing Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Maxma Printing Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.12.5 Maxma Printing Recent Development

10.13 Top High

10.13.1 Top High Corporation Information

10.13.2 Top High Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Top High Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Top High Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.13.5 Top High Recent Development

10.14 Dongfang

10.14.1 Dongfang Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dongfang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dongfang Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dongfang Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.14.5 Dongfang Recent Development

10.15 FOP Group

10.15.1 FOP Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 FOP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 FOP Group Digital Offset Printing Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 FOP Group Digital Offset Printing Plate Products Offered

10.15.5 FOP Group Recent Development

11 Digital Offset Printing Plate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Digital Offset Printing Plate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Digital Offset Printing Plate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

