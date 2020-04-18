Direct-To-Consumer Disease Risk And Health Test Market Growth By 2020-2026 With 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene

Genetic testing is suitable in certain situations, but for healthy people as a way to predict disease, it is imprecise and comes with a number of risks. Rising adoption of DTC genetic testing for early disease detection and identification of genetic mutation preceding its manifestation will further accelerate the DTC genetic testing business growth over the forecast period.

The Direct-To-Consumer Disease Risk And Health Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Growing prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer worldwide is the key factor driving global direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry growth. According to Researchers, around 350 million people worldwide suffer from genetic and rare diseases. Direct-to-consumer genetic tests enable consumers to identify genetic predisposition to several genetic diseases.

Top Key Players:

23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories

Growing patient demand for service personalization in developed economies such as North America and Europe will boost the demand for DTC genetic testing for detection of various genetic and rare diseases during the forecast period.

Direct-To-Consumer Disease Risk And Health Test Market: Segmentation Overview—

By product type:

Celiac Disease

Parkinson Disease

Other

By application:

Online

Offline

