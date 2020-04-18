Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is anticipated to reach USD 246.6 billion by 2026.

The major players in the durable medical equipment (DME) market include as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc., Baxter International, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Invacare Corporation, ResMed, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., among other players.

The global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report include:

on the basis of device type, end user, and by region. By device type, the global durable medical equipment market is further segmented into three major categories, which includes therapeutic and monitoring devices, personal mobility devices, and medical furniture and bathroom safety devices. The therapeutic and monitoring segment is further segmented into, infusion pumps, nebulizers, blood glucose monitors, oxygen equipment, and other devices. The therapeutic and monitoring segment estimated to grow at high pace during the forecast period. The personal mobility devices segment is further categorized into, Walker and rollators, Scooters, Wheelchairs, Door openers, and other devices. The personal mobility devices are estimated to account major share in global durable medical equipment market in 2017. On the basis of medical furniture and bathroom safety devices, the global durable medical equipment market is further segmented into, Bedding & mattresses devices, and commodes and toilets.

By end user, the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is further sub segmented into Hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, home healthcare, and others. On the basis of end user, the hospital segmented is expected to hold high share in global durable medical equipment market. The easy availability of medical devices in hospitals is the key factor responsible for high share of the segment in the global durable medical equipment market.

On the basis of geography, the global durable medical equipment market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East& Africa. The North America is estimated to account major share in global durable medical equipment market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period in the global durable medical equipment market.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

