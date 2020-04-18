Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Growth, Opportunity Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2020-2027

Electric vehicle wiring harness is composed of wires, connectors and terminals which run throughout the entire vehicle and transmit information and electric power. It has many several advantages over loose wires such as better stretch ability and it can withstand adverse effects of abrasions and moisture.
Increasing demand for high voltage wiring harness system and development of autonomous electric vehicle are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of this market whereas lack of advanced technology for electric harness system may act as a restraining factor. Increasing demand for connected electric vehicles will create new opportunities for this market in the coming years.
key electric vehicle wiring harness market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP., LEONI AG, AISIN SEIKI Co.,Ltd., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Fujikura Ltd., KOREA ELECTRIC TERMINAL CO., LTD., PKC Group Plc, Yazaki Corporation. and THB Group Ltd.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric vehicle wiring harness market based on type, product, component, and material type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall electric vehicle wiring harness market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Table Of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Key Takeaways
3 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Landscape
4 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Key Industry Dynamics
5 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Analysis- Global
6 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type
7 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product
8 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Component
9 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Material Type
10 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
11 Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, Key Company Profiles
13 Appendix
