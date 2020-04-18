Epoxy Primer Market showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales| PPG Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE

Global epoxy primer market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of epoxy primer in various applications is the major factor for the growth of this market.

This Epoxy Primer Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards the growth and success. The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. What is more, Epoxy Primer Market research report also comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are PPG Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., Jotun, Asian Paints, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., 3M, Hempel Group, RPM International Inc., TIKKURILA OYJ, Berger Paints India Limited, CARPOLY., Sika AG, Diamond Vogel., TOA Performance Coating Corporation Co., Ltd., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings Co Ltd.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Epoxy Primer Market By Substrate (Metal, Concrete &Masonry, Fiberglass, Others)

Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine, Machinery &Equipment, Others)

Technology (Solvent-Borne Technology, Waterborne Technology)

Type (Pure Epoxy Paint, Modified Epoxy Paint)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key benefits of the report

What are the Epoxy Primer Market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of epoxy primer to reduce the damage caused by corrosion is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of epoxy primer in various applications will drive the market growth

Increasing government investment in infrastructural development is boosting the growth of the market

Growth in automotive and construction industry will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict environment regulations is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the raw material is another factor restraining the growth of this market

