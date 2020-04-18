Ethylene Market Next Big Thing |Top key players DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Global ethylene market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., INEOS, Sasol, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Uz-Kor Gas Chemical, Praxair Technology, Inc., The Linde Group, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Dycon Chemicals., Welcome to Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.and others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Ethylene Market By Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Benzene, Ethylene Dichloride, Alpha Olefins, Vinyl Acetate, HDPE, LDPE)

Feedstock (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Others)

End- Use (Building & Construction, Soaps & Detergents, Automotive, Textiles, Packaging, Agrochemical)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Ethylene Market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for ethylene oxide for the manufacturing of plastics will drive market

Increasing production of shale gas is increasing ethane production which is also acting as a driver for this market

Low production cost of the gas will also drive the market growth

Increasing demand of ethylene from various end- users is also driving the market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material is restraining the market growth

Strict government rules related to the use of ethylene will also hamper market

