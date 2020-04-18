Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026| Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR, SSFC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market.

Leading players of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market.

The major players that are operating in the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market are: Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR, SSFC, Yizheng Chemical Fiber, Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber, Kairui Flame Retardant Technology

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by Product Type: Inherent FRP Staple Fiber, Treated FRP Staple Fiber

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by Application: Clothing, Home Textiles, Public Utility, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market

Highlighting important trends of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

1.2.2 Treated FRP Staple Fiber

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industry

1.5.1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

4.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Clothing

4.1.2 Home Textiles

4.1.3 Public Utility

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber by Application

5 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Business

10.1 Trevira

10.1.1 Trevira Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trevira Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Trevira Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Trevira Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Trevira Recent Development

10.2 Reliance

10.2.1 Reliance Corporation Information

10.2.2 Reliance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Reliance Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Trevira Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Reliance Recent Development

10.3 Huvis

10.3.1 Huvis Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huvis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Huvis Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Huvis Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Huvis Recent Development

10.4 Teijin

10.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Teijin Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Teijin Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.5 Toyobo

10.5.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toyobo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toyobo Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toyobo Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Toyobo Recent Development

10.6 Toray

10.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toray Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toray Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Toray Recent Development

10.7 Unifi

10.7.1 Unifi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Unifi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Unifi Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Unifi Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Unifi Recent Development

10.8 JR

10.8.1 JR Corporation Information

10.8.2 JR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 JR Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JR Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 JR Recent Development

10.9 SSFC

10.9.1 SSFC Corporation Information

10.9.2 SSFC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SSFC Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SSFC Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 SSFC Recent Development

10.10 Yizheng Chemical Fiber

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yizheng Chemical Fiber Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yizheng Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.11 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber

10.11.1 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.12 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology

10.12.1 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Recent Development

11 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

