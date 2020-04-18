Flexible Foam Market Growth Study 2019: Key Players are BASF SE, JSP, Dow, Huntsman International LLC., Covestro AG, Bayer AG, Zotefoams Plc, FXI, Sekisui Alveo

Global flexible foam market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing end-use applications, product enhancement.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are BASF SE, JSP, Dow, Huntsman International LLC., Covestro AG, Bayer AG, Zotefoams Plc, FXI, Sekisui Alveo, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD, Recticel Insulation., Vita (Holdings) Limited , APEX PRECISION MECHATRONIX PVT.LTD., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., ARMACELL LLC ,Fritz Nauer AG, Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure and others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Flexible Foam Market By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Silicone, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA),Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), Melamine)

Application (Furniture and Bedding, Transportation, Packaging, Other Applications)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key benefits of the report

What are the Flexible Foam Market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing end-user application such as furniture and bedding which is driving the market growth

Its unique and versatility physical properties which is used by the majority of industries is driving the growth of this market

Flexible foam produce indispensable products which is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Alteration in raw materials costs is restraining the market growth

Strict regulations for using dangerous raw material during product manufacturing is hampering the growth of the market

