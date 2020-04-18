Floor Hinge Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Floor Hinge Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Floor Hinge market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Floor Hinge market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Floor Hinge market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Floor Hinge market.

Leading players of the global Floor Hinge market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Floor Hinge market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Floor Hinge market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Floor Hinge market.

The major players that are operating in the global Floor Hinge market are: Dorma, G-U, GMT, KIN LONG, Hehe, ASSA Abloy, Archie, Hutlon, Dinggu, LASTING, DMD, Crown, Modern, Seleco, Amex, Huisda

Global Floor Hinge Market by Product Type: Stainless Steel, Satin Brass, Carbon Steel

Global Floor Hinge Market by Application: Commercial, Home, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Floor Hinge market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Floor Hinge market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Floor Hinge market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Floor Hinge market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Floor Hinge market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Floor Hinge market

Highlighting important trends of the global Floor Hinge market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Floor Hinge market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Floor Hinge market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Floor Hinge Market Overview

1.1 Floor Hinge Product Overview

1.2 Floor Hinge Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel

1.2.2 Satin Brass

1.2.3 Carbon Steel

1.3 Global Floor Hinge Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floor Hinge Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floor Hinge Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floor Hinge Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floor Hinge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floor Hinge Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floor Hinge Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floor Hinge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floor Hinge Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floor Hinge Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floor Hinge Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Floor Hinge Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floor Hinge Industry

1.5.1.1 Floor Hinge Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Floor Hinge Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Floor Hinge Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Floor Hinge Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floor Hinge Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floor Hinge Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floor Hinge Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floor Hinge Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floor Hinge Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor Hinge Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor Hinge Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floor Hinge as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor Hinge Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floor Hinge Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floor Hinge Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floor Hinge Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floor Hinge Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floor Hinge Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floor Hinge Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floor Hinge Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floor Hinge Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floor Hinge Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floor Hinge Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floor Hinge Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Floor Hinge by Application

4.1 Floor Hinge Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Home

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Floor Hinge Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floor Hinge Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floor Hinge Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floor Hinge Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floor Hinge by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floor Hinge by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floor Hinge by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge by Application

5 North America Floor Hinge Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Floor Hinge Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Floor Hinge Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Hinge Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floor Hinge Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Hinge Business

10.1 Dorma

10.1.1 Dorma Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dorma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dorma Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dorma Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.1.5 Dorma Recent Development

10.2 G-U

10.2.1 G-U Corporation Information

10.2.2 G-U Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 G-U Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dorma Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.2.5 G-U Recent Development

10.3 GMT

10.3.1 GMT Corporation Information

10.3.2 GMT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GMT Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GMT Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.3.5 GMT Recent Development

10.4 KIN LONG

10.4.1 KIN LONG Corporation Information

10.4.2 KIN LONG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 KIN LONG Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KIN LONG Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.4.5 KIN LONG Recent Development

10.5 Hehe

10.5.1 Hehe Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hehe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hehe Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hehe Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.5.5 Hehe Recent Development

10.6 ASSA Abloy

10.6.1 ASSA Abloy Corporation Information

10.6.2 ASSA Abloy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ASSA Abloy Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ASSA Abloy Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.6.5 ASSA Abloy Recent Development

10.7 Archie

10.7.1 Archie Corporation Information

10.7.2 Archie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Archie Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Archie Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.7.5 Archie Recent Development

10.8 Hutlon

10.8.1 Hutlon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hutlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hutlon Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hutlon Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.8.5 Hutlon Recent Development

10.9 Dinggu

10.9.1 Dinggu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dinggu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Dinggu Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dinggu Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.9.5 Dinggu Recent Development

10.10 LASTING

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floor Hinge Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LASTING Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LASTING Recent Development

10.11 DMD

10.11.1 DMD Corporation Information

10.11.2 DMD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DMD Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DMD Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.11.5 DMD Recent Development

10.12 Crown

10.12.1 Crown Corporation Information

10.12.2 Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Crown Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Crown Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.12.5 Crown Recent Development

10.13 Modern

10.13.1 Modern Corporation Information

10.13.2 Modern Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Modern Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Modern Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.13.5 Modern Recent Development

10.14 Seleco

10.14.1 Seleco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Seleco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Seleco Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Seleco Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.14.5 Seleco Recent Development

10.15 Amex

10.15.1 Amex Corporation Information

10.15.2 Amex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Amex Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Amex Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.15.5 Amex Recent Development

10.16 Huisda

10.16.1 Huisda Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huisda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Huisda Floor Hinge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Huisda Floor Hinge Products Offered

10.16.5 Huisda Recent Development

11 Floor Hinge Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floor Hinge Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floor Hinge Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

