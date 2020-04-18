Forging Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026| Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge, KOBELCO

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Forging Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Forging market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Forging market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Forging market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Forging market.

Leading players of the global Forging market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Forging market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Forging market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Forging market.

The major players that are operating in the global Forging market are: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries

Global Forging Market by Product Type: Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings

Global Forging Market by Application: Powertrain Components, Chassis Components, Transmission Parts, Other Parts

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Forging market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Forging market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Forging market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Forging market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Forging market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Forging market

Highlighting important trends of the global Forging market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Forging market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Forging market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Forging Market Overview

1.1 Forging Product Overview

1.2 Forging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

1.2.2 Open Die Forgings

1.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings

1.3 Global Forging Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Forging Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Forging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Forging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Forging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Forging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Forging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Forging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Forging Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Forging Industry

1.5.1.1 Forging Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Forging Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Forging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Forging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Forging Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Forging Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forging Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Forging Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Forging as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Forging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Forging Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Forging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forging Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Forging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Forging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Forging Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Forging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Forging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Forging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Forging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Forging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Forging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Forging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Forging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Forging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Forging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Forging by Application

4.1 Forging Segment by Application

4.1.1 Powertrain Components

4.1.2 Chassis Components

4.1.3 Transmission Parts

4.1.4 Other Parts

4.2 Global Forging Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Forging Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Forging Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Forging Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Forging by Application

4.5.2 Europe Forging by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Forging by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Forging by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Forging by Application

5 North America Forging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Forging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Forging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Forging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Forging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Forging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Forging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forging Business

10.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

10.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Products Offered

10.1.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.2 Aichi Steel

10.2.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aichi Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Aichi Steel Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Products Offered

10.2.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development

10.3 Thyssenkrupp

10.3.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thyssenkrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Thyssenkrupp Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thyssenkrupp Forging Products Offered

10.3.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

10.4 AAM

10.4.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.4.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 AAM Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AAM Forging Products Offered

10.4.5 AAM Recent Development

10.5 Bharat Forge

10.5.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bharat Forge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bharat Forge Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bharat Forge Forging Products Offered

10.5.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

10.6 KOBELCO

10.6.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 KOBELCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KOBELCO Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KOBELCO Forging Products Offered

10.6.5 KOBELCO Recent Development

10.7 WanXiang

10.7.1 WanXiang Corporation Information

10.7.2 WanXiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 WanXiang Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 WanXiang Forging Products Offered

10.7.5 WanXiang Recent Development

10.8 FAW

10.8.1 FAW Corporation Information

10.8.2 FAW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 FAW Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 FAW Forging Products Offered

10.8.5 FAW Recent Development

10.9 Arconic

10.9.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arconic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Arconic Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Arconic Forging Products Offered

10.9.5 Arconic Recent Development

10.10 Mahindra Forgings Europe

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development

10.11 Farinia

10.11.1 Farinia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Farinia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Farinia Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Farinia Forging Products Offered

10.11.5 Farinia Recent Development

10.12 Longcheng Forging

10.12.1 Longcheng Forging Corporation Information

10.12.2 Longcheng Forging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Longcheng Forging Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Longcheng Forging Forging Products Offered

10.12.5 Longcheng Forging Recent Development

10.13 Sinotruck

10.13.1 Sinotruck Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinotruck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sinotruck Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sinotruck Forging Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinotruck Recent Development

10.14 Dongfeng Forging

10.14.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dongfeng Forging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dongfeng Forging Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dongfeng Forging Forging Products Offered

10.14.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development

10.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

10.15.1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Forging Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development

10.16 Sypris Solutions

10.16.1 Sypris Solutions Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sypris Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sypris Solutions Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sypris Solutions Forging Products Offered

10.16.5 Sypris Solutions Recent Development

10.17 Ashok Leyland

10.17.1 Ashok Leyland Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ashok Leyland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Ashok Leyland Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Ashok Leyland Forging Products Offered

10.17.5 Ashok Leyland Recent Development

10.18 Allegheny Technologies

10.18.1 Allegheny Technologies Corporation Information

10.18.2 Allegheny Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Allegheny Technologies Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Allegheny Technologies Forging Products Offered

10.18.5 Allegheny Technologies Recent Development

10.19 VDM Metals

10.19.1 VDM Metals Corporation Information

10.19.2 VDM Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 VDM Metals Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 VDM Metals Forging Products Offered

10.19.5 VDM Metals Recent Development

10.20 CITIC Heavy Industries

10.20.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.20.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Forging Products Offered

10.20.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development

11 Forging Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Forging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

