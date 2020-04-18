Gardening Equipment Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Gardening Equipment market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Gardening Equipment market outlook
- Gardening Equipment market trends
- Gardening Equipment market forecast
- Gardening Equipment market 2019 overview
- Gardening Equipment market growth analysis
- Gardening Equipment market size
- Gardening Equipment market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Gardening Equipment market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market, the global Gardening Equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 116.7 billion by 2026.
The key strategies adopted by players is product innovation, which helps them to attract new customers and fulfil end-user demand. The major players operating in the Gardening Equipment include Briggs & Stratton, Ariens Company, Honda Power Equipment, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fiskars Corporation, Toro and Robomow-Friendly robotics among others.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Gardening Equipment market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Gardening Equipment Market report include:
By product type segment, lawnmowers are anticipated to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment will also be the fastest growing segment. Moreover, the hand tools segment is further sub-segmented into weeder, shear & snips, hoe, and other hand tools. These tools are generally demanded by individuals to perform basic tasks and as a part of their basic tool kit. One of the major driving factor for the growth of hand tools segment is repeated purchases of these tools.
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
