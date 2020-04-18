Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Is Booming Worldwide|Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide monoclonal antibodies market is anticipated to reach over USD 148.9 billion by 2026.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily & Co., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S.

The global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market report include:

Based on indication, the global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented in to cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, transplant rejection, respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding patient pool, awareness about monoclonal antibodies among physicians and patients, improving medical facilities, high spending power in developed countries and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

