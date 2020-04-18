Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Is Booming Worldwide|Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide monoclonal antibodies market is anticipated to reach over USD 148.9 billion by 2026.
The leading companies operating in this industry include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily & Co., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market report include:
Based on indication, the global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented in to cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, transplant rejection, respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding patient pool, awareness about monoclonal antibodies among physicians and patients, improving medical facilities, high spending power in developed countries and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
