Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Hormone Replacement Therapy market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Hormone Replacement Therapy market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Hormone Replacement Therapy market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Hormone Replacement Therapy space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Competitive Landscape

The report on hormone replacement therapy market offers intelligence on key participants in the hormone replacement therapy market. The key companies involved in the formulation of hormone replacement therapy products are thoroughly assessed and profiled in the report. Various facets of competition including SWOT analysis, product portfolio analysis, drug developments and innovations, strategies and key financials are covered. Key companies profiled in the report include Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V and Pfizer Inc.

Major companies in the hormone replacement therapy market are concentrating on expanding their current product portfolio. New hormone replacement therapy formulations being the core focus, companies are carrying out trials and gain FDA approvals. For instance, Novartis AG’s research and development department delivered 6 critical FDA breakthrough therapy designations and 16 submissions in 2017. In May 2017, Novartis AG announced U.S. FDA’s approval for its hormone replacement therapy tablets for hormone receptor positive and metastatic breast cancer treatment in postmenopausal women.

In February 2018, Novo Nordisk A/S concluded main phase of REAL 1 – the pivotal phase 3 trial along with somapacitan, a long-acting growth hormone to treat adults with growth hormone deficiency.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. introduced Vagifem in 2017 for the treatment of atrophic vaginitis. In January 2018, the company launched Estrace cream to treat moderate and severe symptoms of vaginal and vulgar atrophy occurring due to menopause. Likewise, Mylan N.V expanded its US portfolio in the women’s healthcare range with U.S. FDA approval for Estradiol Vaginal Cream to treat vaginal atrophy.

Private equity firms are focused on acquiring emerging participants that are involved in drug delivery systems in the hormone replacement therapy space. For instance, Riverside Company has acquired DoseLogix in a bid to provide innovative dosing dispensers for ensuring accurate dosing medications of hormone replacement therapy and other conditions.

Definition

Hormone replacement therapy, also referred to as menopausal hormone therapy, is used to treat various symptoms related to menopause among women. Hormone replacement therapy replaces hormones that are low in level as women near menopause. There are various types of hormone replacement therapy such as estrogen hormone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone replacement therapy and growth hormone replacement therapy.

About the Report

The report on hormone replacement therapy market provides incisive insights on all aspects influencing growth in demand for hormone replacement therapy worldwide. The report provides a thorough analysis on demand of hormone replacement therapy across key regions in the globe along with sales of various hormone replacement therapy products.

Key drivers, challenges, trends and opportunities shaping the growth of the hormone replacement therapy market are also covered in the hormone replacement therapy market report. The hormone replacement therapy market report provides historical data assessment on use of hormone replacement therapy, current hormone replacement therapy scenario and future demand of hormone replacement therapy. The forecast projections provided cover a timeline of 10 years (2018-2028).

Market Structure

The hormone replacement therapy market is segmented in detail to cover every angle of the hormone replacement therapy space. The hormone replacement therapy market has been segmented on the basis of product type, by dosage form, by indication, by distribution channel and by region.

Various hormone replacement therapy products such as estrogen hormone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone replacement therapy and growth hormone replacement therapy is covered. By dosage form, hormone replacement therapy market is segmented into tablets, patches, injections, implants and creams. By indications, hormone replacement therapy market is categorized into menopause, osteoporosis, thyroid and growth hormone deficiency. By distribution channel, it is segmented by hospital pharmacies, clinics, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The hormone replacement therapy market is assessed across key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Research Methodology

The hormone replacement therapy market is drafted using a unique research methodology comprising of a combination of secondary and primary research methodologies. The data gleaned from primary and secondary research is assessed along with information from external sources. All the statistics are compiled using triangulation method to gain highly accurate projections on hormone replacement therapy market.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

