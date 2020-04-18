Graphite Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Global Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite)

Application (Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product, Lubricant and Others)

End-User Industry (Automotive, Power, Electronic)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Growing application of graphite in the wind energy industry; this factor will act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand of graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts

Rising adoption of graphite in refractories due to its high thermal property will act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations regarding the mining process; this factor will act as a restraint for the market

Rising prices of graphite will also act as a restraint for the market

