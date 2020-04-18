Grid-Scale Battery Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts -LG Chem Ltd,NGK INSULATORS, LTD.,S&C Electric Company

The Grid-Scale Battery Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Grid-Scale Battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The grid-scale battery enables the storage of energy on a large scale within an electric power grid for later use. The robust investments in renewable energy and technological advancements in the grid-scale battery are contributing to the growth of the grid-scale battery. Moreover, expanded deployments and government subsidies in different countries are further fueling the market demand. The North American market is likely to proliferate during the forecast period owing to the high demand from residential and utility sectors.

Top Key Players:-Fluence Energy, LLC,General Electric Company,GS Yuasa Lithium Power Inc.,LG Chem Ltd,NGK INSULATORS, LTD.,S&C Electric Company,Saft Groupe SA,Samsung SDI Co Ltd,Tesla, Inc.,Toshiba Corporation

The grid-scale battery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of renewable energy and government subsidies for improving energy efficiency. However, hazardous environmental impacts are likely to impede the growth of the grid-scale battery market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the development of newer technologies and enhanced focus on rural electrification would open lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the grid-scale battery market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Grid-Scale Battery industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global grid-scale battery market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as lead acid, lithium-ion, flow battery, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as renewable integration, ancillary services, peak shifting, backup power, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Grid-Scale Battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Grid-Scale Battery market in these regions

