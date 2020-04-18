How Coronavirus is Impacting Flexitanks Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2027

The global Flexitanks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flexitanks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flexitanks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flexitanks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flexitanks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Flexitanks Market, by Product

Monolayer

Bi-layer

Multilayer

Flexitanks Market, by Type

Single Use

Reusable

Flexitanks Market, by Material

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene

Others

Flexitanks Market: by Application

Food Grade Liquids

Non-hazardous Chemicals

Industrial Liquids

Agricultural Liquids

Others

Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Other ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade

Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products

Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.

Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.

Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Each market player encompassed in the Flexitanks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexitanks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Flexitanks Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flexitanks market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flexitanks market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Flexitanks market report?

A critical study of the Flexitanks market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Flexitanks market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Flexitanks landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Flexitanks market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Flexitanks market share and why? What strategies are the Flexitanks market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Flexitanks market? What factors are negatively affecting the Flexitanks market growth? What will be the value of the global Flexitanks market by the end of 2029?

