How Coronavirus is Impacting Flexitanks Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2027

The global Flexitanks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Flexitanks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Flexitanks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Flexitanks Market, by Product
- Monolayer
- Bi-layer
- Multilayer
Flexitanks Market, by Type
- Single Use
- Reusable
Flexitanks Market, by Material
- Polyethylene
- HDPE
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- Polypropylene
- Others
Flexitanks Market: by Application
- Food Grade Liquids
- Non-hazardous Chemicals
- Industrial Liquids
- Agricultural Liquids
- Others
Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Other ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Iran
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade
- Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products
- Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.
- Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.
- Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
Each market player encompassed in the Flexitanks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexitanks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Flexitanks Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flexitanks market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flexitanks market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
