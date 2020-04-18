How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Fiberglass Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2026

The global Fiberglass market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fiberglass market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fiberglass market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fiberglass market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fiberglass market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:

S-Class

E-Class

C-Class

ECR-Class

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipes & Tanks

Automotive

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

China

APAC excluding China & Japan

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in China is projected to witness the fasted growth over the forecast period. China is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 32% in overall fiberglass (glass fiber) by 2028-end. However, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0 % in terms of volume over the forecast period. Fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to reach US$ 2,687.3 Mn by the end of 2028, recording a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. Whereas the fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth rate in MEA and APAC excluding China & Japan is expected to remain relatively lower as compared to the global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market average between 2018 and 2028.

Key Players Dominating the Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market

Some of the players identified in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market are Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, and Jushi Group Co., Ltd. among others. Over the recent past, the industry players have focused acquisitions.

Each market player encompassed in the Fiberglass market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fiberglass market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fiberglass market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fiberglass market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Fiberglass market report?

A critical study of the Fiberglass market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Fiberglass market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Fiberglass landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Fiberglass market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Fiberglass market share and why? What strategies are the Fiberglass market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Fiberglass market? What factors are negatively affecting the Fiberglass market growth? What will be the value of the global Fiberglass market by the end of 2029?

Why Choose Fiberglass Market Report?