How COVID-19 Impacting On Drilling Fluids Market ? Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc

Global drilling fluids market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.83 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising environmental concerns and increasing offshore drilling activities are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Scomi Group Bhd, CES Energy Solutions Corp., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., Weatherford, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Catalyst LLC., oil-drilling-fluids.com, Flotek Industries, Inc., China Oilfield Services Limited, Mazrui International L.L.C.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Drilling Fluids Market By Product (OBF, SBF, WBF, Others)

Application (Onshore, Offshore), Type (Water-based Muds, Oil-based Muds, Synthetic-based Muds)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key benefits of the report

The global Drilling Fluids Market is also presented to the readers as a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape within the given forecast period.

What are the Drilling Fluids Market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising shale gas activities are the major factor driving the growth

Increasing discovery of oil reserves will also propel the market

Rising demand for oil worldwide will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing investment in oil exploration activities will boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost for drilling will hamper the growth of the market

Strict government rules and regulations related to drilling will also restraint the growth of this market

Volatility in price in of crude oil will also negatively affect the market

