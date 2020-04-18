Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis covering Top Players – Golder Associates, ERM Group, Tetra Tech, ANTEA GROUP

The global Environmental Consulting Services market accounted for US$ 29.7 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 43.8 Bn in 2025.

A comprehensive view of the Environmental Consulting Services market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Environmental Consulting Services market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

This market intelligence report on Environmental Consulting Services market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Environmental Consulting Services market have also been mentioned in the study.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Environmental Consulting Services market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Environmental Consulting Services market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

AECOM, Inc

CH2M Hill, Inc

Arcadis N.V

Bechtel Corporation

John Wood Group PLC

Golder Associates Ltd

ERM Group, Inc

Tetra Tech, Inc

ANTEA GROUP

The target audience for the report on the Environmental Consulting Services market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

