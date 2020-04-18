Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Air Entraining Agents (AEA) Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

The report on the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika

Mapei

W.R Grace &Co.

RPM International

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Clariant

Arkema

AkzoNobel

Fosroc International

Innovative Concrete Technology

Rhein Chemotechnik

Euclid Chemical Company

Ardex

Evonik Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

AEA Based on Powdered Surfactants

AEA Based on Synthetic Surfactants

Segment by Application

Light Weight Concrete

High Density Concrete

Mass Concrete

Ready-mix Concrete

Other

Research Methodology of Air Entraining Agents (AEA) Market Report

The global Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Air Entraining Agents (AEA) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.